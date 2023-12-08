SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen serving a juvenile life sentence for a string of violent crimes has escaped from custody.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 18-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from the Office of Juvenile Justice Custody on September 8.

Mandigo was serving a juvenile life sentence for armed robbery of the Raceway on North Market gas station and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the murder of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee.

Both crimes were committed in 2018 when Mandigo was 13 years old.

Officials say this is Mandigo’s fourth time escaping custody.

District Attorney Stewart notes that the public should have been notified of this escape by the Office of Juvenile Justice months ago but was not.

Anyone with information on Mandigo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at (318) 673-7300.