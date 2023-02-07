SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day.

Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.

Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police say when they arrived, Danthony was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect fled from police and later crashed into a utility pole in Bossier City.

His death is the 7th homicide of the year for both Caddo Parish and Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.