CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pair of Caddo Parish juveniles are being prosecuted as adults for two separate violent crimes.

Quinterrion Geiggar, 17, faces charges in connection to the July 18 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver.

Geiggar phoned in an order for home delivery, then ambushed the delivery person in the carport, putting a gun to her neck, robbing her of the pizza and $48 cash.

An additional teen, 16-year-old Kamron Crew, is facing two counts of attempted murder for a separate incident at a Shreveport gas station.

On July 21, Crew allegedly was the backseat passenger in a car driving through the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues.

While the car faced another vehicle at the gas pump, Crew exited the vehicle and fired several shots directly at the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, leaving both with life-threatening wounds.

Caddo Parish District Court Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. ordered both defendants transferred from juvenile detention to Caddo Correctional Center pending trial.