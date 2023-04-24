Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Byrd High School student after an investigation was opened involving a 15-year-old victim.

Officials with CPSO said the investigation involved a student who allegedly received a social media message that told him to kill himself.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect and the subject’s address after obtaining two search warrants. The suspect’s father was contacted, and a meeting at the high school was arranged. The student was read Miranda Rights and admitted to being the creator of the social media account used to send the message to the victim.

KTAL NBC 6 News encourages parents to explain to their children the serious consequences that can occur when they violate Louisiana’s cyberbullying law.

The juvenile was charged with one count of Cyberbullying and released to his father’s custody.