Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teacher’s aide was arrested Tuesday for having a sexual relationship with a student.

36-year-old Jessica Sims (Source: Shreveport Police)

Detectives were contacted in May by a concerned parent that stated her juvenile son was possibly involved sexually with a teacher’s aide at a location in the 8500 block of East Kingston Road.

During a forensic interview, the juvenile disclosed a sexual relationship with the educator identified as 36-year-old Jessica Sims.

Sims was arrested by detectives and charged with one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.