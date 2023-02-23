SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a suspect in a violent attack on a woman in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says Dekendrey E. Reddix attacked a woman on Jan. 1 on the 4300 block of Illinois Ave. Officials say he strangled her, punched her multiple times in the face and threatened to kill her while pointing a handgun at her. Authorities say the victim had injuries that were consistent with the reported abuse.

Reddix is wanted for one count of domestic abuse battery strangulation, one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you know where he is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers P3Tips app.