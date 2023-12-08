Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police want a Shreveport man for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Thursday evening.

According to police, 38-year-old Broderick Robertson is a suspect in a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Parker Street just after 4 p.m. on December 7.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Detectives secured a warrant for Robertson for attempted second-degree murder and are asking anyone with information about where he is to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.