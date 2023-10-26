Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jimmy Tillman (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting on Milton Street early Friday morning.

Police responded to a reported assault and battery in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue on October 20 just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a victim identified as 43-year-old Kevin King unconscious in the bedroom. King was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Investigators determined that 39-year-old Jimmy Tillman allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene. He was arrested on one count of second-degree murder.