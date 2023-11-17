Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man in connection with an assault and battery report on Wednesday night.

According to police, they were called to the 1000 block of Prospect Street. When officers arrived they found a victim with a head wound and in need of medical attention.

Investigators learned that 20-year-old Dalton Simpson, who was identified as the suspect who caused the victim’s injuries, allegedly brandished a gun and threatened the victim before hitting him in the head with the firearm. Dalton is also accused of taking items that belonged to the victim.

He was arrested and faces multiple counts including one count of armed robbery, and one count of second-degree aggravated battery.

The victim is expected to recover.