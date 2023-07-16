SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified a Shreveport man who died of gunshot wounds in mid-July.

John Ruffin Jr., 41, was shot multiple times just before 2:30 a.m. on Sat., July 15, and died at 3:15 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital. Ruffin’s death marked the 42nd homicide to take place in Caddo Parish in 2023.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Commerce Street in Shreveport.

Ruffin was identified by fingerprint comparison. His death is being investigated by the Shreveport Police Department, who are awaiting the results of Ruffin’s autopsy.