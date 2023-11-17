SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Officer released the identity of the victim who was fatally shot in his residence.

Officials say 19-year-old Deangelo Little was in his home located at the 300 block of East 72nd Street when he was shot in the head.

Reports say the incident took place just before 1 a.m. Little was taken to LSU Health Shreveport hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The homicide marks the 77th in 2023 for Caddo Parish.

This is a developing story, and the investigation is ongoing. More information will be added as it becomes available.