SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of W. 77th Street and found two individuals suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 318-673-7300.

A police spokesperson said they believe this could have stemmed from a domestic incident.

The victims are both adult females. No exact ages of the victims are known.

Shreveport Police on the scene of a shooting investigation in Cedar Grove on W. 77th Street (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Caddo 911 logs show that a shooting was reported at 7:19 a.m. a shooting was reported in the area of W. 77th Street in Cedar Grove.