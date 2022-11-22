SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night.

The Shreveport Police Department says that a 25-year-old man was shot to death outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot in his upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures to treat the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.