SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting where one person died Saturday morning.

A Shreveport shooting near Murray Street leaves one dead. (Source: Marlo Lacen)

According to Caddo 911, units were called to Murray Street just before 9 a.m. in connection to a shooting.

Police say a car was shot at while driving in the area and the driver drove to Murray Street for help.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the shooting. The woman died from her injuries.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.