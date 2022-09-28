SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty on Tuesday of having sexual relations with a juvenile.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Wednesday that 41-year-old Brandon Davenport was found guilty of carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl. The five-woman, one-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom deliberated for 25 minutes before finding Davenport guilty.

According to the DA, the evidence showed that Davenport, who was 39 at the time of his crimes, had consensual sex multiple times with the victim when they worked together at a local car dealership car wash.

The victim’s father found inappropriate communication between his daughter and Davenport and learned that his daughter was pregnant. The father contacted law enforcement who found that Davenport and his victim had sex in vehicles in hiding spots around the business.

Davenport was convicted in 2004 of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and was a registered sex offender.

Davenport will return to court on Oct. 18 for sentencing.

Assistant District Attorneys Brittany Arvie and Victoria Washington prosecuted Davenport. He was defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler.