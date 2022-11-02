SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon.

The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.

One person was taken to Oschner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

McAdoo St. shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating McAdoo St. shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating shooting at Mamie Hicks Community Center (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting at the Mamie Hicks Community Center (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a second possible shooting on the 9400 block of McAdoo St. in southwest Shreveport. KTAL/KMSS crews report more information has not yet been released.

Both shootings remain under investigation.