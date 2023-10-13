Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a security guard who was recorded striking a patron with a bottle outside Club Haze last week.

According to police, a man reported that he was battered outside of the club on October 7.

Shreveport police received video of the battery on October 9 and were actively working to identify the victim.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that the man was a patron of the establishment and was removed from the nightclub.

Once outside of the establishment, the video showed the security guard, later identified as 33-year-old Zacchaeus Butler, striking the victim in the head with what appeared to be a bottle.

Investigators procured a warrant for Butler charging him with one count of aggravated battery with his bond set at $50,000.

Shreveport police have been unable to locate Butler and are asking anyone with information as to Butler’s whereabouts to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously can do so by contacting Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, P3 tips.com, or via their mobile app P3Tip.