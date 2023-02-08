SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault.

Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Investigators identified Terry D. Miller as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

If you know where he is contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through the P3Tips app.