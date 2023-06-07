SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport school photographer plead guilty to three counts of pornography involving youths Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Mitchel S. Solice, 60, a well-known portrait photographer for local schools, admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a victim under age 17

Solice reportedly stated he did not take the images but that they were located and found on his computer system.

Solice was sentenced to five years at hard labor on each of the three counts, with the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 15 years.

Solice must register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release.