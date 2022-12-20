SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday.

According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.

The SUV left the road and overturned several times, ejecting a 67-year-old man and 61-year-old woman from the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver, a 41-year-old female passenger, and a juvenile male were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the truck left the scene of the crash.