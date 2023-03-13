Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police responded to a concerned citizen’s call which led to the arrest of Dalando Garner, 32, a convicted felon of multiple violent crimes.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West 70th on March 10th around 7:35 in the morning to find a man sleeping inside a car. When they approached the gentleman Garner got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers tased Garner and he was taken into custody. Garner was found with a firearm and various types of narcotics. He was arrested for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, two counts of possession of a schedule two drug with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and one count of resisting arrest.

The Shreveport Police Department continues to encourage community members to report suspicious activity. They also express their appreciation for the help in keeping the community safe.