SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police issued a warrant for a woman they say fired a gun while live on Facebook.

Police say 23-year-old Nautica Byrd is wanted for one count of illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon for the incident on June 7 around 1 p.m.

A media release from Shreveport police alleges that Byrd went live on Facebook and was seen arguing with another female during the live stream. Reportedly armed with a handgun at the time Byrd “started shooting carelessly.”

SPD Violent Crimes Unit Detectives were notified of the incident and obtained a warrant for Byrd’s arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid them in locating Byrd should call SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. A cash reward is being offered.