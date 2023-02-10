SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connection with the carjacking turned shooting in south Shreveport Thursday evening.

According to SPD, 18-year-old Zechariah Stutts was arrested after he fled the carjacking scene in the 9300 block of Linwood Ave at a Family Dollar store.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment of those injuries and is expected to recover, police say.

During the investigation, police determined that Stutts was in the parking lot of the business and had a firearm. Surveillance video showed Stutts approach the victim as he exited the business and reportedly demanded his car keys. Police say the victim attempted to flee and Stutts fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the hip.

Stutts was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the circumstances around Stutts’ shooting as police attempted to capture and arrest him.