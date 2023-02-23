Shreveport police and Fire EMS on the scene of a shooting on Miller Street.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for the suspects they believe are responsible for the injury of an elderly woman and the fatal shooting of a man on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to calls for a shooting in the 2100 block of Miller Avenue. When they arrived, an elderly woman was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and a male was found suffering injuries that he later died from.

Investigators said two black males arrived at the scene and fired multiple shots at the victims standing on the home’s porch. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.