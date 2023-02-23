SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement is looking for a suspect they say took advantage of an elderly man to steal from him.

Officers say they arrived at the 3600 block of Hollywood Ave. to find that an elderly man with a prosthetic leg had fallen over and the suspect pretended he was going to assist the man. Then the suspect reportedly grabbed the man’s wallet and fled.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brandon Thomas for one count of purse snatching.

Purse snatching includes the theft of anything of value within a purse or wallet through force, intimidation or by snatching when not armed with a dangerous weapon.

The SPD asks that anyone with information on where Thomas is, contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through their app, P3Tips.