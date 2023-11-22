SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking information in a fatal hit-and-run investigation from 2021.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a crash on Terry Bradshaw Passway in August of 2021.

Arriving officers discovered a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck that had been involved in a collision with an unidentified vehicle.

The impact resulted in the Silverado overturning, causing serious injuries to the passenger and fatal injuries to the driver.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information related to the unidentified vehicle involved to come forward and assist in this investigation.

The Shreveport Police Department says cooperation is crucial in bringing closure to the affected families and ensuring justice is served.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.