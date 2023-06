SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery Monday morning.

Source: (Shreveport Police Department)

According to police, the suspect entered a cellular phone store Monday around 11 a.m. armed with a black semi-automatic weapon and demanded money

Police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing a long black sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Detectives have asked anybody with information to contact Shreveport Police or Crimes Stoppers.