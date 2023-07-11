SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to a late June homicide.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road. Police say officers found 21-year-old Jamani Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Romarion Smith wanted by SPD in connection with a homicide (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Roderick Smith wanted by SPD in connection to homicide (Source: Shreveport Police Department

Evidence collected at the scene led to two suspects and police obtained warrants for their arrest. Police are searching for 17-year-old Romarion Smith and 19-year-old Roderick Smith.

Both suspects are facing charges of one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on their location can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Those who want to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.