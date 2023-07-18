SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for two men that are wanted for attempted murder.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called to a home on West 70th Street on June 23 on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who stated that her vehicle was struck by gunfire several times. She said that she was driving on Mansfield Road when she realized her car was being shot at.

After investigating, Shreveport police obtained arrest warrants for two men.

34-year-old Robert Coleman and 28-year-old Koschine Lawrence are both wanted for 1st-degree attempted murder in the shooting as well as illegal firearm charges.

If anyone has information on these suspects or the shooting, they are asked to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.