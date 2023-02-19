Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for information that could uncover a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the 2600 block of Amelia Ave. around 5:42 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told officers that he arrived home and as he walked from his vehicle to the residence, he heard a loud noise. When he removed his boot, he discovered he had been shot in the foot.

The victim and his wife reported hearing several more shots.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stopper’s P3Tips app.