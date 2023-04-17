Suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man wanted for the rape of a 5-year-old child.

Officials say a warrant was issued on April 11 for the arrest of Claude Capers. He is wanted for one count of first-degree rape.

First-degree rape is committed when:

The victim resists to the utmost but is overcome by force

The victim is prevented from resisting by threats of great and immediate bodily harm

The victim is prevented from resisting because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon

The victim is under thirteen-years-old

Two or more offenders participate in the act

The victim is prevented from resisting because they are a person with a disability

If you have information on where Capers is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through their P3Tips app.