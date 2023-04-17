Suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man wanted for the rape of a 5-year-old child.
Officials say a warrant was issued on April 11 for the arrest of Claude Capers. He is wanted for one count of first-degree rape.
First-degree rape is committed when:
- The victim resists to the utmost but is overcome by force
- The victim is prevented from resisting by threats of great and immediate bodily harm
- The victim is prevented from resisting because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon
- The victim is under thirteen-years-old
- Two or more offenders participate in the act
- The victim is prevented from resisting because they are a person with a disability
If you have information on where Capers is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through their P3Tips app.