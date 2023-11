SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Shreveport business early Monday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the 9200 block of Mansfield Rd. after someone called in the threat. Bomb squad members searched the building but did not find a bomb.

Bomb threat at Walgreens in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The business has since reopened.

Investigators are working to determine where the call came from.