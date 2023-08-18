SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured earlier this month.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick Lane around 9:00 p.m. on August 8.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

After investigating, detectives revealed that the victims were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with 27-year-old Deon Wesley, father to one of the victim’s children.

Witnesses told police that during the altercation, Wesley retrieved a firearm and fired shots at the victims, striking them.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Wesley for two counts of second-degree aggravated battery and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Police say Wesley is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on this suspect’s location, they are asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. To anonymously supply information, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.