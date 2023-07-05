SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a missing man that is believed to be ‘the victim of a violent crime.’

Terry Louis Morris (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

This afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m., police say an officer was flagged down by an individual that said his friend had been the victim of a violent crime. Police gave no other specifics.

The individual reported that the victim, 20-year-old Terry Louis Morris, may be in a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license 662EUX.

The vehicle has dark-tinted windows, black rims, and a bra with the word “Treazy”, in red, on the windshield.

Morris is believed to be in extreme danger, and it is urgent that he is located.

Police say if anyone sees the vehicle call 911 immediately and do not approach it.