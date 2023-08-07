SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to identify a man suspected of robbing a local bank.

On Aug. 1, the man reportedly walked into a bank on the 1500 block of E. 70th Street around 3:35 p.m. and grabbed money off a cart. He then reportedly ran away on foot.

During the investigation, detectives obtained security camera footage of the suspect, who was caught on camera while committing the theft.

Suspect in robbery of Shreveport bank (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Suspect in robbery of Shreveport bank (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts can contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through their P3Tips app.