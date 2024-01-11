SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was shot while sitting inside a home in the Queensborough neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to Shreveport police, they were called to the 3400 block of Lillian Street for a reported shooting at 2:23 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

The victim was struck by gunfire while sitting inside the living room of the home. Witnesses reported seeing a small red sedan fire several rounds at the residence and drive away.

First responders transported the victim to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be life-threatening.