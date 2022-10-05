Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man they believe was responsible for a shooting Monday on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

A first-degree murder warrant for 35-year-old Keith Zacceaus was issued in connection with the October 3 shooting in the 2500 block of MLK. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Call 318-673-7373 or visit P3Tips to provide an anonymous tip.