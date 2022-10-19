SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle.

The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were sitting in the female’s parked car eating when a white charger pulled up, exited a white Dodge Charger, and started shooting into the victim’s car.

The male victim was shot in the head, but police say his injuries are non-life-threatening. The female driver of the vehicle sustained injuries from shattered glass but was able to drive the victim to the hospital.

The victims described the shooter as a black male who was wearing all black.

This is an ongoing investigation.