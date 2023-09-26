SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police secured an arrest warrant for a man accused of molesting a juvenile.

Police said they started investigating the reported assault of a 10-year-old victim by an adult male, identified as 29-year-old Mathew Philyaw in August.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant listing one count of molestation of a juvenile but Philyaw remains at large.

SPD is asking anyone with information about where they can find Philyaw should call 318-673-7300 #3 or submit an anonymous tip through the Caddo Crime Stoppers P3tips app.