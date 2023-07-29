Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a May shooting that left one man dead.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded on May 7 to reports of an early morning shooting on Common Street.

Arriving officers found Raymond Behan, who was suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Shreveport Fire Medics rendered aid but pronounced Behan deceased on the scene.

Qunchavis Roshun Webster, 26. (Source: Shreveport Police Department

After the shooting, crime scene personnel gathered evidence while detectives interviewed witnesses and investigated further.

After investigating, detectives procured an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Qunchavis Roshun Webster for one count of second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Webster to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. If it is an emergency, always dial 911

Webster is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are asked not to approach Webster and to never put themselves in a dangerous position in an attempt to help capture him.