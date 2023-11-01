SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify the location of a man accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of ten.

According to the SPD in early September SP Sex Crimes Investigators launched an investigation following a child disclosing they had been sexually assaulted by 37-year-old, Mark Perez.

During a forensic interview, the young child was able to give information about witnessing the offender assault another young child.

Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to procure arrest warrants charging Perez with two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile. No bond was set.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez is encouraged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

According to the media release, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Perez’s arrest.