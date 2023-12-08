Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a woman who reportedly attempted to evade a traffic stop early Friday morning.

A news release from the Shreveport Police Department said 24-year-old Kimberly Puckett was arrested on multiple counts related to a traffic stop that ended in a crash. Police say Puckett was driving in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road when they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

She reportedly accelerated in an attempt to evade officers. During that time, she is said to have run over two road signs and ultimately collided with a tree.

Police arrested Puckett and she faces one count of aggravated flight, one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of resisting an officer, and one count of careless operation of a vehicle.

Shreveport police want to remind all drivers of the importance of safe driving and not driving while under the influence.