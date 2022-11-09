SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson.

Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road at the South Caddo Library for a shooting.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, the victim was inside of a car parked on the roadway, not at the election party, when he was shot.

Investigators believe the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle however they have not identified a suspect.

Police also say do not believe that this shooting was politically motivated, but the investigation is in its early stages and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with any additional information about this case to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.