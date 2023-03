SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to a shooting at a Southern Maid location Thursday evening.

According to police, two males got into a verbal altercation at Southern Maid Donuts on Hearne Ave. that escalated and became physical.

Police say that’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

(Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

One of the men was shot in the chest and shoulder and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. His injuries are considered life-threatening.