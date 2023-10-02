SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Shreveport Airport Casino parking lot on Monkhouse Dr.

According to officials, police responded to the scene around 9:43 p.m. Sunday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Authorities said the woman was walking towards a vehicle in the casino parking lot when a man came up and demanded her purse.

When the woman refused, the man reportedly shot her in the arm and ran from the scene. She was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

The SPD has not yet identified a suspect and described him as a thin black man approximately in his 20s.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online and through the P3Tips app.