SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a business burglary at a business on Fairfield Avenue.

Police say the burglary happened on November 17 in the 1100 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Security footage from the business shows a person police suspect committed the burglaries, and are releasing images in hopes of identifying the suspect and making an arrest.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.