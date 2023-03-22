SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and the Shreveport Marshal’s Office stopped what they believe to be an act of retaliation from an earlier drive-by shooting.

According to the Shreveport Marshal’s Office, SPD officers were dispatched on Monday to a residence in reference to multiple people pointing firearms at passing vehicles on Canal Blvd.

Police say they surprised the suspects and they began to flee to the backyard of the residence, after dropping multiple guns onto the driveway.

The Violent Crimes Abatement Team (VCAT) investigated and determined that the suspects were likely arming themselves in retaliation to an earlier drive-by shooting that the residence was involved in.

Multiple arrests were made for guns and drug charges, as well as previous warrants.