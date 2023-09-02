SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating two overnight shootings that investigators believe are related.

Police were called to 9064 Mansfield for a reported shooting at Time Out around 1:07 a.m. When they arrived officers found a male victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. Inside the bar, they found a woman shot in the chest.

Witnesses told police the female victim and male suspect were involved in an altercation when he shot her. He fled the scene.

Both victims were brought to the hospital for treatment, the female victim died as a result of her injuries.

The subsequent shooting which investigators believe is related, happened just two hours later at the Encore on Kingston apartments.

Police were called to 9045 Kingston Road for a reported shooting in the apartment complex.

According to reports, police arrived at 3:15 a.m. and found two adult male victims.

The first victim, an adult male, was found outside of an apartment with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The second adult male victim was found near the same apartment with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. Both victims were brought to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the perpetrators pulled up as the victims were exiting the apartment and started shooting from what is believed to be a black sedan.

Both of these shootings are still under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about these or any other crimes contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.