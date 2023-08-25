SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer has been federally indicted for wire fraud in connection to an overtime fraud scheme.

The indictment alleges that 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Peters and others knowingly conspired to defraud the City of Shreveport out of funds that were designated to pay Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officers.

It is alleged that Peters claimed overtime for which he had not worked and received payments for unworked overtime under the Community-Based Crime Reduction Program (CBCR).

According to the indictment, Peters and a fellow SPD officer fraudulently obtained the money by creating and submitting falsified reports of overtime to the SPD.

The other officer would also submit falsified reports of overtime to the SPD which Peters would approve as his supervisor.

As part of the scheme, Peters also created and submitted Activity Reports to the SPD which falsely claimed that Peters and the other officer were working on assignments together.

The indictment further alleges that while Peters was claiming overtime in District 3, he was actually not working and was instead at various bars and restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier.

If convicted, Peters faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.