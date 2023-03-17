SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was arrested after attacking a police officer on Thursday.

According to a media release, Shreveport Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at Kings Highway and Gilbert Street.

Officers made contact with 31-year-old Andi Lynn Foshee and police say she became combative and cause injuries to one officer.

Foshee was taken into custody by multiple officers. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Foshee was charged with two counts of felony battery on a police officer, one count of resisting with force or violence, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of improper telephone communication.